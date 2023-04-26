4th consecutive victory for Delhi Football Club

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 25

Delhi Football Club (DFC) registered their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing I League second division as they defeat Jagat Singh Palahi at the Minerva Academy Ground, Mohali.

Having won their previous three games, DFC were high on confidence. DFC started the game on the front foot as they pushed Jagat Singh Palahi lads back into their own half and created many chances. However, the scores remain at par for the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, DFC launched some good attacks and scored their first goal through Balwant Singh in the 49th minute. After 15 minutes, Fahad doubled the lead and the score remained unchanged at the final whistle. The side will now play Downtown Heroes on April 29.