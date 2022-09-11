4th suspect held in Kalka robbery case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 10

The crime branch of the local police has arrested the fourth suspect in the robbery case of September 13, 2020, in which the accused had taken the family hostage.

Two-yr-old incident In his complaint to the police, the victim, Sanjay Kumar, had stated that on the intervening night of September 12 and 13, 2020, four-five youths had forcibly entered his house at Kalka after scaling the gate. He alleged that the suspects had thrashed him, his brother, mother and wife and locked them in another room. He said the suspects then made off with gold and silver jewellery from the house.

The suspect has been identified as Asif Ali, a native of Gureta village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at a rented accommodation in Bhojpur village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

A police spokesman said the victim, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Rajpura in Sambhal district and presently residing at Kalka, in his complaint to the police, had stated that on the intervening night of September 12 and 13, 2020, four-five youths had forcibly entered his house after jumping over the gate. He alleged that the suspects had thrashed him, his brother, mother and wife and locked them in another room. He said the suspects then made off with gold

and silver jewellery from the house.

A case was registered under Section 458, 380, 342, 395 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

The spokesman said three suspects were already arrested in the case and Asif was arrested on Friday.

He said the suspect was produced in a court toda,y which remanded him in police custody for four days for further investigation in the case.