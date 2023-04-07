5,000 P’kula residents sign against stilt+4 storey policy

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 6

The Federation of Resident Associations (FORA) here handed over a memorandum containing signatures of 5,000 residents, to P Raghavendra Rao, the chairman of a committee formed by the Haryana Government to receive suggestions and objections of residents of the state on the construction of stilt+4 storey houses.

A delegation led by FORA president RP Malhotra, general secretary Bharat Hiteshi, senior vice-president Dr GS Chahal and vice-president RC Gupta also demanded immediate withdrawal of the policy allowing stilt+4 storey houses, terming it as anti-people.

Malhotra requested the committee chairman to allow one more month to residents to submit objections and suggestions. The committee chairman assured him of increasing the last date to April 13.

The delegation termed the policy anti-people because of the increasing load on electricity, water, sewerage and parking facilities, which would make the day-to-day life of residents difficult. They demanded a complete withdrawal of the policy for developed sectors, adding that the old policy of two-and-a-half-storey houses, which existed before 2017, should be implemented in developed areas.