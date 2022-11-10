Rs 5.75 lakh tax dues cleared before sealing of properties in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Three defaulters cleared their property tax dues of Rs 5.75 lakh before their establishments were to be sealed by the Municipal Corporation today.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had last week directed officials to act tough against property tax defaulters following which a special sealing drive was launched and various properties were sealed.

The owner of plot number 443, Industrial Area, Phase I, cleared dues of Rs. 3.58 lakh while the owner of plot number 448, paid Rs 16,787 dues immediately before sealing by an MC team.