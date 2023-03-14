5 booked for assault in Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

The Pinjore police have registered an assault case against five persons who were trying to grab an adjoining shop in Housing Board Colony.

The suspects have been identified as Sanjeev Sharma, Nabi Sharma, Arush Kaushik, Ayush Kaushik and Yogesh Sharma.

The victim, Manik Kapoor, a resident of Himshikha Colony, in his complaint to the police, said he is employed with Swiggy and had a shop in Housing Board Colony, which was given on rent. He said when he reached the shop on March 5, an adjoining shopkeeper was trying to grab his shop illegally. When he objected to it, the shopkeeper, along with his three sons and friends, attacked him with sticks.

He alleged that the suspects also threatened to eliminate him. He suffered injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Kalka hospital. He also provided CCTV footage of the incident to the police in which the suspects were attacking him with sticks and blunt weapons.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Pinjore police station. The police are investigating the case.