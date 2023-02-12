5 booked over bogus power of attorney

Mohali, February 11
The police have arrested three persons of five involved in a cheating case of giving bogus power of attorney of a plot at Fatehullahpur village in Kharar.
The suspects were nabbed from the Kharar sub-tehsil office while processing the power of attorney on the basis of a dubious Aadhaar card yesterday. The police produced the three suspects before the court that remanded them in two-day police custody.
A case has been registered against five persons, Rajkumari, Hamdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Satveer Singh and Parvez Malhotra, under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Kharar City police station.
