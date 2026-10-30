DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 5 bottling plants raided in Chandigarh; stock discrepancies found

5 bottling plants raided in Chandigarh; stock discrepancies found

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:31 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Liquor bottles
Advertisement
Tightening vigil against illegal liquor supplies, the UT Excise and Taxation Department conducted raids at five major bottling plants in Industrial Area, Phases I and II. The inspections revealed certain discrepancies in all five units, following which the department has sought explanations from their operators.

The action was carried out on the directions of Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. Separate teams inspected liquor stocks, production records and documents related to raw materials at the units.

Advertisement

Particular attention was paid to the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and spirit, which are used in liquor manufacturing. Officials compared the physical stock with the figures recorded in the registers and examined documents to verify compliance with excise regulations.

Advertisement

During the inspections, officials checked the inward and outward registers to establish how much raw material had arrived at the plants, how much had been used in production and how much liquor had been dispatched.

The teams also examined CCTV footage and other records to identify discrepancies between the documented figures and the available stock. According to officials, certain irregularities were noticed during the exercise, and the concerned operators have been asked to submit their explanations. Further action will depend on the findings and the responses received.

Advertisement

The department stepped up its monitoring after instances of Chandigarh-manufactured liquor being seized at various places under suspected illegal circumstances came to light.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts