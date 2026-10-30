5 bottling plants raided in Chandigarh; stock discrepancies found

The action was carried out on the directions of Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. Separate teams inspected liquor stocks, production records and documents related to raw materials at the units.

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Particular attention was paid to the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and spirit, which are used in liquor manufacturing. Officials compared the physical stock with the figures recorded in the registers and examined documents to verify compliance with excise regulations.

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During the inspections, officials checked the inward and outward registers to establish how much raw material had arrived at the plants, how much had been used in production and how much liquor had been dispatched.

The teams also examined CCTV footage and other records to identify discrepancies between the documented figures and the available stock. According to officials, certain irregularities were noticed during the exercise, and the concerned operators have been asked to submit their explanations. Further action will depend on the findings and the responses received.

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The department stepped up its monitoring after instances of Chandigarh-manufactured liquor being seized at various places under suspected illegal circumstances came to light.