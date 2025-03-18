5 bridges to come up over Patiala ki Rao

Rekindling the hopes of better connectivity to the residents of Kane Ka Bara and Tanda-Tandi villages, the state government has yet again begun the construction of five high-level bridges on the Patiala ki Rao rivulet. These bridges are being constructed at different places over about 1 km course of the river.

The government and the local MLA had promised the completion of the bridges a long time ago, but the project has yet again drawn the AAP government’s attention on the completion of its three-year term in the state.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann restarted the project costing Rs 11.22 crore. She said these five high-level bridges would be completed within 10 months.

The long-standing demand of people has been heard, she said. When she sought votes in this area during her election campaign, the only demand of the people at that time was that these five bridges must be built along the Nayagaon-Kane Ka Bara-Tanda-Tandi road to uplift this area.