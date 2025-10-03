5 buffaloes killed in fire

Five buffaloes owned by a resident of Chunni Majra died after a fire broke out in the cattle shed. According to the information, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The cattle were the main means of livelihood of the farmer, who has ben identified as Bhag Singh.

SAD leader and former Zila Parishad chairperson Baljit Singh Bhutta expressed his condolences and said all efforts will be made to help the family. He appealed to the government, calling for the loss of the farmer to be compensated immediately. He also appealed to the people of the village to also come forward to help the aggrieved farmer.

