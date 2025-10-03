DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 5 buffaloes killed in fire

5 buffaloes killed in fire

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:10 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Five buffaloes owned by a resident of Chunni Majra died after a fire broke out in the cattle shed. According to the information, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The cattle were the main means of livelihood of the farmer, who has ben identified as Bhag Singh.

Advertisement

SAD leader and former Zila Parishad chairperson Baljit Singh Bhutta expressed his condolences and said all efforts will be made to help the family. He appealed to the government, calling for the loss of the farmer to be compensated immediately. He also appealed to the people of the village to also come forward to help the aggrieved farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts