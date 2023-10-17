5 cars damaged as tree falls on them

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Five cars were damaged after a big tree fell on them at a parking lot in Sector 8 here today.

The tree was uprooted as the wind blew and it landed on five cars. It came as a blow to the car owners as they had never expected that their vehicles parked in proper paid parking lots will get damaged.

People gathered at the spot after the tree fell. Some employees working in offices nearby came out to check their vehicles.

Police and fire teams rushed to the spot to help remove the tree branches that fell on vehicles.