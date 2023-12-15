5 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 75L in US

Chandigarh, December 14
In yet another auction of UT’s heritage items, as many as five artefacts from the city went under the hammer in the US on Wednesday. The items fetched a total of Rs 74.90 lakh.
Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said the artefacts designed by Pierre Jeanneret included a pair of folding armless easy chairs, sets of eight office chairs, lighting desk and chair, five low stools and four stools. At least, seven items were put up at the auction but only five sold, he added.
In a letter, Jagga requested Dr S Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs; and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture, to kindly look into the matter, in accordance with the French laws as well as International Laws, especially with regards to how these were taken to the US, when and who took these there etc.
As informed in advance regarding an auction of Chandigarh furniture in Chicago (US) by an auction house on December 13, the auction was conducted, he adds.
