5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 14

Girls have dominated the toppers’ list of the Class XII results of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in the tricity. Four girls and one boy from Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and one girl from Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, have scored the highest marks in the four streams.

Three students are joint toppers in the medical stream. Five students of Strawberry Fields High School, Aashna Jain (commerce), Soham Modi (non-medical), Jasmine Kaur Lobana and Christine Kaur Bhathal (medical), and Tanya Gupta (humanities) feature in the toppers’ list, while Amanat Kaur from Mohali YPS shares the top position in the medical stream with the two toppers from Chandigarh.

“Congratulations to our 2023 batch of Class X and XII students who have shown us yet again that excellence in academics is very much their forte. Their unstinted efforts combined with the guidance of teachers and parents have borne fruit with these stellar results. Exams are not just about percentages but about bettering our best, putting our best foot forward and drawing lessons for the future,” said Atul Khanna, director, Strawberry Fields High School.

Say no to phone, tab

Amanat Kaur (95%) Success mantra: Get into subject’s depth Aim: Crack NEET

Amanat Kaur, a student of YPS, Mohali, was surprised after knowing about her marks (95%) in the medical stream to become the sole topper from Mohali and joint tricity topper in the stream with the two students of Strawberry Fields High School. Amanat, who gives credit to her parents and teachers for her success, will take a year’s break to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. “I didn’t expect to top the charts, but it’s good to get rewarded for the hard work. I didn’t take any help to prepare for this examination. I believe in getting into the depth of the subject rather than having sleepless nights for mugging up the syllabus. I would suggest everyone to have a clear view before pursuing anything,” said Amanat, who doesn’t own a phone or a tab.

“I don’t own or carry any telephonic devices with me. I think it’s better not to involve such devices in life if you want to excel in future. I will surely buy one whenever I achieve my aim of becoming a successful doctor,” she added.

A young author, now, a topper

Tanya Gupta (98.75%) Humanities Success mantra: Explore your capabilities beyond books Aim: Excel through her writings

Tanya Gupta, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, scored 98.75% marks to top the humanities stream. An avid writer, Tanya had authored a 105-page novel, “Metamorphosis”, at the age of 18, when most kids would concentrate on getting good marks. She is also a national-level cager. “I actually aimed at featuring on the toppers’ list. This has come after a lot of patience and hard work. Unlike others, I don’t wish to be a civil servant, but will pursue English literature. I like penning down my thoughts and conveying them to the world. I also aim at excelling in future through my writings. This success belongs to my family, teachers and friends who have supported me throughout,” said Tanya.

She said, “Instead of taking stress, youngsters should think about their future aim. Indulging in various extracurricular activities surely helps for an overall growth, and students should continue exploring their capabilities beyond books. For me, it’s always about finding the positives out of life.”

An entrepreneur in making

Soham Modi (98.25%) Non-medical Success mantra: Take time to understand concepts Aim: Become entrepreneur

Soham Modi, the only boy in the toppers’ list, is also from Strawberry Fields High School. He has scored 98.25% marks in the non-medical stream. Soham aims at becoming an entrepreneur and has started preparing for it. He has got admission to The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and will be moving abroad to pursue his dream. “There was no aim to break into the toppers’ list, but I wanted to excel in my last examination for this school. It’s all about productivity and I believe to go easy on things. I do take time to understand concepts, as I like to give a better outcome than others. Even while preparing for my Class XII examination, I was more into clearing the concept instead of just going through it. For overall growth, such small steps are essential. Also, it helped me to enhance my knowledge,” he said. He also takes part in various activities, including playing football. Soham said, “I don’t have any agriculture background, but still take part in social activities regarding it. It’s all about developing interest to boost your output for something in life. Along with studies, such stuff helped me to keep calm.”

A brilliant mind

Aashna Jain (97.5%) Commerce Success mantra: Take the best of the knowledge Aim: Sri Ram College of Commerce

Aashna Jain, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, topped the commerce stream by scoring 97.50% marks. Aashna, who beat her nearest rival by just .25 marks, wishes to pursue Economics (Honours) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. “I must congratulate my competitor. It’s always a tough competition in commerce, and each number counts. I am happy, I won the race...but there’s still more to come for me. My immediate aim is to prepare for Sri Ram College of Commerce and excel in future. It’s an outcome of sheer hard work. My parents are the real inspiration behind my success. My teachers helped me to overcome any obstacle. The entrance exam for pursuing further studies is scheduled for later this month, and I am very confident of getting good marks,” said Aashna. “There’s no specific success mantra. For me, it’s all about going with the flow and to take the best of the knowledge. Interacting with seniors is also very important to have a clear-cut knowledge about the subject. It’s very important to know, if you are working in the right direction to achieve the aim,” added Aashna.

Self-study her forte

Christine Kaur (95%) Success mantra: Make notes Aim: Internal medicine specialist

Christine Kaur Bhathal, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, shares the top position with the other two students in the medical stream. She also scored 95% marks, but she achieved the feat completely on the basis of self-study. An internal medicine specialist aspirant, Christine has written hundreds of sheets to make notes and clear the concepts before sitting in her examination. “I believe in making notes to understand each and every concept. I have spent hours and hours making short and long notes for a better understanding and a better output. I am happy that my hard work paid off well. Though my father didn’t come from a medical background, he ensures I get every possible help to overcome my concepts. I think my journey of achieving my aim has just started,” said Christine. “I must give credit to my parents and my teachers. Participating in various science competitions also helped me to gain knowledge about my subjects. I always encourage my friends to participate in such activities, which is very important for self-assessment. Through such platforms, we get to know about our mistakes and avoid committing these in future,” added Christine.

Relying on mental strength

Jasmine Kaur (95%) Success mantra: Go beyond books Aim: Study at US university

Jasmine Kaur Lobana, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, scored 95% to become the other topper in the medical stream. Jasmine, who believes in having a sound mental health, has enrolled for the Post Baccalaureate Pre-Medical Program at the University of Virginia. “Though I had prepared well, I didn’t expect this result. Its’ beyond my imagination and I am really happy today. I must term it as the first successful step for my future. I believe in having a strong mental strength, which comes after we go beyond books. In life, everything teaches us one thing or another. We must take both positive and negative things to sharpen our experience. In Class XII, I was focused on attaining good marks instead of breaking into the toppers’ list. I think this helped me to avoid any pressure and automatically give my best,” said Jasmine.

She added, “I believe in productivity and hard work. We at the medical stream face enormous amount of competition, and one having some extra edge always gets the best. My extra edge was the support from parents and clear guidance from my teachers.