5 chemists found violating laws in Chandigarh

A joint team of the Drugs Control Wing and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force raided six chemist shops in Kajheri village and Bapu Dham Colony.

During the raids, five of the six chemist shops were found violating various provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related rules. The Drugs Controller, UT, will issue show-cause notices to the firms concerned, with further action to be taken in accordance with the law.

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The Chandigarh Administration reiterated that such enforcement drives would continue to ensure strict compliance with drug-control laws and prevent the misuse of medicines.