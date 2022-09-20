Covid: 5 contract virus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed five cases of Covid-19 on Monday. As many as six patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. — TNS

10 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Ten persons were found infected with Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours, while 13 patients recovered from the disease. There was no new fatality and the active cases dropped to 73. — TNS

Three cases in P’kula

Panchkula: The district reported three cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while nine patients got the better of the disease. No new fatality took place on Monday. There are 19 active cases in the district.