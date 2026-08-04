Rs 5-crore grants given to panchayats in Mohali

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh today distributed development grant cheques worth Rs 5 crore to the panchayats of 52 villages of the Assembly constituency during a function held at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Sector 79.

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Besides, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each was also provided to 18 beneficiaries for repairing their kutcha houses.

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He said arrangements have been made for stormwater drainage in Mohali city. Stating that a dumbbell roundabout is being constructed outside Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan at Sohana, Kulwant Singh said while five more such roundabouts were being developed across the city.

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The grants given to panchayats will be utilised for the construction and upgrade of anganwadi centres, community centres, dharamshalas, streets and drains, streetlighting, water supply infrastructure, cremation grounds, village ponds, playgrounds, parks, roads and other basic civic amenities in villages.

Apart from that, 18 beneficiaries from villages, including Bhago Majra, Mote Majra, Daun, Matran, Manana, Bathlana and Gobindgarh, received financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the repair of their kutcha houses.

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Sarpanches, panches, panchayat representatives and residents were present during the programme.