5 days on, no arrest in Arms Act case against Punjab AIG’s son

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The UT police seems to be going slow on investigation in the Arms Act case registered against Punjab AIG’s son, as they have failed to establish as to whom the seized pistol was issued by the Punjab Police even five days after registering an FIR.

AIG Sarbjit Singh’s son Parvar Nishan Singh (24) has not been arrested so far.

A police official said they had sent a communication to the Punjab Police, but their counterparts were yet to revert on the matter. “We are still examining the facts, as a result of which no arrest has been made so far,” said a police official.

Parvar was stopped at a checkpoint set up at the Sector 17/18 light point while driving an SUV on September 3. He was accompanied by a friend.

On search of the SUV, a Glock pistol and cartridges were seized, following which a case was registered against him at the Sector 17 police station. While Parvar, during the investigation, claimed the weapon belonged to his father, the police maintained his claims needed to be verified.

