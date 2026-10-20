5 days on, three ‘shooters’ arrested for firing at Baltana builder’s house

The police have arrested three suspected shooters, allegedly linking to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with the firing outside a Baltana builder’s house on October 14.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (32), alias Gopi, a resident of Aujla Chak village in Jalandhar; Manraj Singh (21), alias Manna, a resident of Gure village in Jalandhar; and Rajveer Singh (18), a resident of Chak Desraj in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

A Beretta pistol, a car and a mobile phone allegedly used in the incident have been recovered, the police said.

Advertisement

SSP Varun Sharma said, “The trio are alleged shooters of the Arsh Pandit-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On October 14, around 2:17 am, unidentified persons had come in a car and opened fire outside the house of Ram Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 31, Baltana, in Zirakpur. Eight rounds were fired from inside the car at the main gate of the house. Ram Kumar, a former councillor, is associated with real estate business.”

Later, a video of the firing and three audio recordings demanding ransom, featuring Arsh Pandit with reference to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were sent to him from an international phone number.

Advertisement

A case under Sections 308(2) and 351(3) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

According to the police, Gopi worked as a driver, Manraj had recently returned from Canada and Rajveer was unemployed. All three had passed Class 12 and had no criminal record.

The police said they were probing the suspects’ link to the gang.