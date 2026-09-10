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Home / Chandigarh / 5 drug smugglers held in Panchkula in 48 hours

5 drug smugglers held in Panchkula in 48 hours

183 gm heroin, 1.118 kg charas worth Rs 40 lakh seized; accused from Punjab, Himachal among those arrested

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:29 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said teams had been directed to keep a close watch on smugglers supplying drugs to Panchkula from outside the district. Representative Image/iStock
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Panchkula Police arrested five drug smugglers in four cases registered under the NDPS Act over the past 48 hours, recovering 183 grams of heroin and 1 kg 118 grams of charas, with an estimated value of Rs 40 lakh.

According to DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, the Anti-Narcotics Cell made three arrests in three cases, while Crime Branch-1 arrested two accused in one case. Of the five accused, three are on police remand, while two have been sent to judicial custody.

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In the first case, registered on August 7 at Police Station Chandimandir, Crime Branch-1 arrested Ravi Kumar, a resident of Mauli, near village Sultanpur on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar Highway, and recovered 59 grams of heroin from his possession. He was sent to judicial custody.

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During follow-up questioning, police arrested Sunil Kumar alias Sethi, a resident of Barwala. He was taken on two-day police remand before being sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

In the second case, also registered at Police Station Chandimandir, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Vijay Singh alias Geezer, a resident of Rajiv Colony in Sector 28, on August 8 and recovered 24 grams of heroin. He is currently on two-day police remand.

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In the third case, registered on September 9 at Police Station Sector 20, police arrested Gauravdeep Kumar, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, near Ashiana and recovered 100 grams of heroin. He is on four-day police remand.

In the fourth case, registered on September 9 at Police Station Pinjore, police arrested Bhupender Thakur, a resident of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, near Sukhomajri and recovered 1 kg 118 grams of charas. He is also on four-day police remand.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said teams had been directed to keep a close watch on smugglers supplying drugs to Panchkula from outside the district. He said action against drug smugglers would continue alongside awareness campaigns in educational institutions.

He appealed to the public to share information about drug sales or smuggling by calling 708-708-1100 or 708-708-1048, assuring that the identity of informers would be kept confidential.

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