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Home / Chandigarh / 5 held for attacking youth in Kalka over taxi rivalry

5 held for attacking youth in Kalka over taxi rivalry

Youth beaten with iron rods, sticks near Gandhi Chowk; referred to PGI Chandigarh

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula/Kalka, Updated At : 07:59 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Image for representation. Image credit/X @CP_PANCHKULA
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Panchkula Police have arrested five accused, including the main accused, for attacking a youth with iron rods, sticks and bricks in Kalka over an old rivalry. All five have been produced before the court and taken on three days’ police remand.

According to the complaint, Nikhil Chaurasia was attacked by a group of youths near Gandhi Chowk around 7:30 pm on September 7. He was allegedly hit on the head, legs and other parts of the body and was later referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

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DCP Aditi Singh said a case was registered at Kalka Police Station on September 8 under Sections 115, 110, 190, 191(3) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Acting under the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, the Kalka Police Station team traced and arrested Shammi, Ankit alias Aau, Ishan alias Balli, Chandu and Harsh near the Vegetable Market in Kalka on September 10.

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During interrogation, main accused Ishan alias Balli revealed that an old rivalry existed between his group and Nikhil’s over taxi passengers, which led to the attack.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said no one disturbing peace or indulging in hooliganism in Panchkula would be spared, and that strict action would continue against law-and-order violators, with the remaining accused to be arrested soon.

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