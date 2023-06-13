5 held for murder bid after 2 groups clash in Kumbhra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

Five Kumbhra youths were nabbed for attempt to murder by inflicting serious injuries with sharp weapons to three local youths in a clash between two groups on Sunday evening. Rahul and Gaurav, along with their friends, clashed with each other reportedly over friendship with a girl.

Arjun, Babbu, Karamvir, Hardeep, and Gaurav were booked under Sections 307, 323, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station here today Rahul, Praveen and Harsh were injured in the clash and rushed to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital. Praveen, alias Prince, was later referred to the PGI after his condition worsened.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said, "One youth was discharged from the hospital today. All youths are in the age-group of 20-21 years and hail from the Kumbhra and Sohana areas. Five-six more youths are suspected to be involved in the case. They will be arrested soon."