5 held for preparing fake documents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

The police busted a gang of five youths involved in preparing fake documents for furnishing bail bonds of criminals in the courts.

Cops said it came to light that certain persons were submitting bail bonds along with forged supporting documents to release criminals from police custody. Suspects Amarjit Singh of Rajpura and Sunil Giri of Bareilly, UP, currently residing in Sante Majra were arrested. During interrogation, Rajpura residents Simranjit Singh, alias Simmi; Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, and Sukhvir Singh were mention and arrested in the case.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station. DSP (City II) Harsimran Singh Bal said,” Two suspects have been remanded to four-day police custody, while three others have been sent to three-day police remand.”