5 hurt as cars collide head-on in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, August 12
Five persons were injured when two cars collided head-on near Chhat village on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway this evening.
A speeding car was trying to overtake a bus when it went out of control, flipped thrice, hit the divider and crashed onto a car coming from the Patiala side.
The injured have been identified as Gaurav, Gipi, who are brothers, their father Mahinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sunni. They were rushed to a private hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
No police complaint has been lodged in this connection till the filing of the report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...