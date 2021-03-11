5 hurt as cars collide head-on in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 12

Five persons were injured when two cars collided head-on near Chhat village on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway this evening.

A speeding car was trying to overtake a bus when it went out of control, flipped thrice, hit the divider and crashed onto a car coming from the Patiala side.

The injured have been identified as Gaurav, Gipi, who are brothers, their father Mahinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sunni. They were rushed to a private hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

No police complaint has been lodged in this connection till the filing of the report.

#Zirakpur