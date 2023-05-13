5, including juveniles, held for stabbing man in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Five persons, including a woman and two juveniles, were arrested for stabbing and robbing a pedestrian.

Hans Raj (44) of Sector 46 had reported that he returned from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, on the night of May 10. After getting off the bus at the ISBT, Sector 43, he started walking towards his home.

When he reached near the Sector 45/50 road, a boy approached him on the pretext of asking time. As he pulled out his mobile phone to see the time, the boy snatched it. In the meantime, four persons, including a woman, also arrived there.

The woman started thrashing Hans Raj. The suspects robbed the victim of Rs 3,000 and some documents.

The police said the victim tried to raise the alarm, following which one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

A case under Section 392, 397 and 34, IPC, was registered.

During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Jai Parkash, Sector 49 SHO, arrested the suspects, identified as Rajat, alias Rabit; his brother Aman, alias Sahil, both residents of Sector 38; Sonam, alias Mulli (18), a resident of EWS flats in Dhanas. Two juveniles were also apprehended by the police and sent to Juvenile Home.