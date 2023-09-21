Rs 5 Lakh, cheque book stolen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A cheque book and Rs 5 lakh were stolen from a house in Sector 33. Complainant Simranpreet Singh Gill alleged the cash and cheque book were stolen from the locker of an almirah between September 18 and 19. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station. TNS

Man rams bike into traffic cop

Chandigarh: A man riding a bike allegedly in an inebriated condition hit a traffic cop. Complainant Desh Raj was on duty at the road separating Sectors 51 and 44 when Darshan Singh (40) of Burail rammed his bike into him. The victim was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 353 of the IPC and 185 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Mohali: A 42-year-old pedestrian, Ram Lal, died after being hit by an undentified vehicle while crossing the Alamgir Road in Lalru on Monday night. After the accident, the vehicle driver fled the spot. The victim was taken to the Dera Bassi hospital by his relatives where he was declared dead. A case has been registered. TNS

Event on AI for faculty members

Mohali: Rayat Bahra University and PML SD Business School jointly organised a five-day faculty development programme on “Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Management in Today’s Dynamic World”. According to a press release, the programme was arranged in an online mode with around 100 participants. TNS

Softball assn to hold state championship

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Softball Association will organise the 39th Junior and Sub-Junior State Championship from September 30 to October 2 at Sector-13 Sports Complex. Players born on or after January 1, 2009 (for the sub-junior category) and born on or after January 1, 2006 (for the junior category) will be eligible to participate in the championship. TNS

Punjab FC signs Greek defender

Mohali: Punjab FC announced the signing of Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias for the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old has played for clubs in Greece, Turkey and Belgium. The Thessaloniki-born defender started his career with Omania Stavroupolis. He started his senior career for Greek club Vataniakos and also played for Glyfada and Chania. TNS

City assn to hold carrom tourney

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association will organise the 32nd Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen's School, Sector 45, from October 7 to 9. Six events will be organised, including men's and women's singles and junior (u-18) and sub-junior (u-14). A player below the age of 18 years and 14 years as on January 1, 2024, can participate in the junior and sub-junior categories, respectively. The top eight position-holders in each category will be awarded ranking points, which will be counted for the selection of the Chandigarh team in the national championships for the current session.