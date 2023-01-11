5 land in Chandigarh police net for Rs 1.95-cr online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Five persons accused of duping Paul Merchants, a finance company, to the tune of Rs 1.95 crore have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of the UT police.

The suspects have been identified as Pankaj Kumar (29), a resident of Haryana’s Sirsa district; Vikram (28), Mukesh Kumar (29), Rajender Parsad, alias Raju (38), and Rohtash Kumar (27), all residents of Hisar district.

The complainant, working as a managing director (accounts) at the firm, said they were a non-banking financial corporation authorised by the RBI to issue prepaid wallets and cards to general public. The prepaid wallets and cards were issued through mobile application ‘PaulpayV2.0’, which enabled customers to avail themselves of various payment services.

The complainant alleged their system was hacked and the company was duped of Rs 1.95 crore, following which a case was registered on December 31.

During the course of investigation, the transactions were scrutinised by the police and it was found 1,497 IDs had been created on the application and as many as 3,114 transactions were made using these IDs to withdraw Rs 1.94 crore fraudulently.

The police found out some mobile phone numbers that were used to create the IDs were active in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

Based on the information, the police conducted raids there and arrested Pankaj Kumar on January 5. A few SIM cards used to create the Paulpay IDs were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, he disclosed his friend Vikram, who ran a café at Tulshi Chowk, Fatehabad, Haryana, had approached him, saying he and his friends Kamaldeep, Rajender, Mukesh and Rohtash were working together. Pankaj was asked to provide application IDs and was offered Rs 15,000 per ID.

Pankaj allegedly created several IDs and provided these to Vikram. Subsequently, the other suspects were arrested.

The police said mobile phones containing screenshots of transactions and mobile numbers used to create the IDs were recovered from their possession.

The suspects had learnt about a bug in the application and used it to withdraw the money through the mobile application, said the police.

During interrogation, Rohtash admitted he had the knowledge of bug hunting and had found bug in the app.

The police have recovered eight mobile phones, four laptops, 31 SIM cards and four trucks from the suspects.

Suspect Rohtash Kumar, a BSc with knowledge of computers, had been hunting bugs in financial apps on Google Play Store, iTunes, etc.

He found a bug in Paul Merchants’ ‘PaulpayV2.0’ app, used tool to intercept portal data, stopped signals to payment gateway & bypassed it

Transactions were thus successfully made at the server even after cancelling the same from their end

