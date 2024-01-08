5 months later, caved-in road repaired, but not metalled yet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The caved-in part of a slip road outside Sector 20 filling station, which was repaired several weeks ago, has not been metalled, much to the inconvenience of local residents and commuters.

The road had caved in early August last year following which it remained closed for traffic. After a delay of several months, the road was repaired, but it is still unlevelled and unmetalled.

The stretch is important for two reasons. First, it lies between two blocks of Sector 20 main market and second, it is right outside the petrol pump which is frequented by a large number of motorists daily.

Similarly, a part of a Sector 45 road is giving bumpy ride to motorists for last many days. Situated on the road dividing Sectors 45 and 46, the stretch has not been restored completely.

“Such roads are causing frequent mishaps, but the MC is not bothered. The authorities should wake from deep slumber and repair it,” said social worker Kusum, a resident of Sector 45.