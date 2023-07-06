5 months on, two arrested for duping Panchkula woman

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 5

The Panchkula police have arrested two persons in a case of cyber fraud.

The suspects have been identified as Abhishek Jain, 42, a resident of Jodhpur, and Vikas Kumar, 42, a resident of Noida.

Ritu Bhalla, a retired Air Force personnel residing in Panchkula, had lodged a complaint about the fraud with the police on February 1. She was duped by the cybercriminals on the pretext of providing better interest rates. As instructed on phone, she was asked to send cheques in the favour of “NRF Secure” in Gujarat. She paid a total of Rs 9.44 lakh.

A case was registered at the Mansa Devi police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, the police managed to arrest Vikas Kumar in the case on July 2. He was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for four days.

His interrogation led the police to arrest the second suspect, Abhishek Jain, at Rajasthan on July 4.

He was brought back to Panchkula and produced in a court, which remanded him in four-day police custody.