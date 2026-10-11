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Home / Chandigarh / 6 of family injured as door of moving train detaches, crashes onto car in Chandigarh

6 of family injured as door of moving train detaches, crashes onto car in Chandigarh

According to information, the train was travelling from Chandigarh to Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:10 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Passersby helped the victims and rushed them to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 32, where they received treatment. Tribune Photos
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Six members of a family, including an infant, were injured when a door of a moving train reportedly detached and crashed onto their car at the Hallomajra railway underbridge, near Hallo Majra Chowk, in Chandigarh.

The incident occurred at 4.20 pm when the family was returning from Hallo Majra to Sector 35. As the car was crossing the underbridge, a door detached from the moving train and fell onto the vehicle. The impact was so powerful that the door smashed through the windshield, penetrating the car and injuring all six occupants.

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Passersby helped the victims and rushed them to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 32, where they received treatment.

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According to information, the train was travelling from Chandigarh to Ludhiana.

A police team also reached the spot. Preeti (25), a Panjab University pass-out who was seated in the back seat, sustained injuries. She was discharged on Sunday night, said the police.

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According to information, no one sustained major injuries.

The police have registered a Daily Diary Report (DDR) at the Sector 31 police station. No FIR had been registered till the filing of this report. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation into the incident.

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