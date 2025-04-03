DT
5 oil tanker bogies derail near Lalru, trains delayed on Ambala-Chandigarh stretch

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:45 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
A team of railway officials from Patiala rushed to the site to remove the derailed bogies from the Ambala-Chandigarh upline and restore train movement.
Several trains on the Ambala-Chandigarh route are running behind schedule after five oil tanker bogies derailed near the Lalru railway station earlier today around 2 pm. To avoid this stretch, a few trains have been diverted, according to the railway authorities.

A major mishap was narrowly averted since the tankers were transporting inflammable liquid to an oil depot in Lalru. As a precautionary measure, fire tenders were deployed at the scene, and repair work began after a delay of about two hours.

“Efforts are underway to restore the track, but it may take several more hours before traffic resumes,” railway authorities said. A team of railway officials from Patiala rushed to the site to remove the derailed bogies from the Ambala-Chandigarh upline and restore train movement.

“No technical fault or negligence has been detected so far, but a detailed inquiry will be conducted soon,” they added.

