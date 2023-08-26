5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

In a significant move, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government has sanctioned Rs 48.91 crore for the construction of hostels for boys and girls at Panjab University. The development followed a series of appeals by the university, which has been grappling with the shortage of funds for long.

No hike in annual fund allocation As per the university, since 2020-21, Punjab Govt failed to honour annual 6% hike in allocation as mandated by the HC

This oversight resulted in a shortfall of Rs 4.25 cr, further exacerbating varsity’s financial woes

CM Bhagwant Mann said Rs 25.91 crore would be allocated for the construction of boys’ hostels and the remaining Rs 23 crore for girls’ hostels. The dearth of accommodation has been a challenge for students, affecting their ability to focus on studies. The construction of new hostels is expected to address this issue, providing modern and comfortable accommodation to students that will enable them to concentrate better on their academic pursuits.

The university had sent five letters to the Punjab Government between 2022 and 2023, highlighting the pressing financial constraints it faced after AAP came to power in the state. On July 25, the CM visited the campus to assess the situation. During his visit, students had appealed to him for the construction of new hostels.

It is worth noting that besides funds for hostels, the Punjab Government also has an outstanding obligation of Rs 20.95 crore to the university under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme. This debt pertains to the period from 2013-14 to 2019-20.

The university, in its correspondence, pointed out that since 2020-21, the government failed to honor the agreed annual 6 per cent hike in allocation, which was mandated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2017-18. This oversight resulted in a shortfall of Rs 4.25 crore, further exacerbating the financial woes of the institution.

With a recurring annual responsibility of Rs 56.23 crore, Panjab University shoulders the obligation of paying both teaching and non-teaching employees, including their pension dues.

