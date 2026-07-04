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Home / Chandigarh / 5 rescued, 3 feared trapped as under-construction building collapses at Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

5 rescued, 3 feared trapped as under-construction building collapses at Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Rescue operations are underway to clear the debris; it is yet to be ascertained how many people were inside the building at the time of the incident

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:50 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Police conduct a rescue operation after a building collapsed in Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
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An under-construction two-storey building collapsed in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-2 on Saturday evening, prompting a rescue operation by NDRF, police administrative officials and fire brigade teams.

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The rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the spot and are carrying out debris clearance and search operations.

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As many as eight people were trapped under the debris, of whom five were rescued, officials said.

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The rescued persons have been identified as Kuldeep, Kulbir, Umesh, Rahul and Ajeetesh. They were rushed to the hospital.

The search for more survivors is still under way. According to nearby workers, the building collapsed suddenly with a loud noise around 4.30 pm. The building, which adjoins a hotel, housed multipurpose offices and reportedly had several workers present on a daily basis.

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However, it is yet to be ascertained how many people were inside the building at the time of the incident.

Rescue operations are under way to clear the debris, and the police have cordoned off the area. Nearly five cranes, two JCB machines and one bulldozer have been deployed for the rescue operation. The office was also shared by a scrap dealer.

NDRF teams have also reached the spot to assist rescue operations.

NDRF teams in Industrial Area Phase 2, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

NDRF teams in Industrial Area Phase 2, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Rescue operations under way. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Rescue operations under way. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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