5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sec 50

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

Five friends, including two girls, on their way home from a party were injured when the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a tree in Sector 50 in the early hours on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2 am as the driver of the speeding car failed to negotiate a curve, crashing into the tree before landing in the middle of the road. The impact was so intense that the tree got uprooted and fell on the road.

Residents and security guards of Tribune Friends Society, Sector 50, rushed to the rescue of the victims. They managed to take out those seated in the rear — Nisha, Ruhani and Khush. The occupants of the front seats – Divyanshu, the one behind the wheel, and Abhay — remained trapped.

It was only after the police and a team of firefighters reached the spot, the two could be extricated from the mangled car. While four of the injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Divyanshu, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the PGI.

A police officer who reached the spot said they had learnt that the victims were returning from a party. Divyanshu had got his student visa for Canada following which the friends went for celebration, he said.

The residents said accidents, mainly during night hours, were frequent on the stretch due to a sharp curve. They suggested installation of a warning sign at the spot to alert drivers about the hazardous curve.

A police official at Sector 49 police station stated that it was being investigated whether the driver was in an inebriated condition. “The medical reports of the mishap victims are awaited,” he added. The police said the injured were not able to record their statement due to which no case was registered so far.