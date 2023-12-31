5 scam Chandigarh residents of Rs 2.6 lakh, land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

The police arrested five accused in two cases of Rs 2.58 lakh cheating. The accused were identified as Sunny (26) of Muradnagar (UP), Tarun Kumar Sanwat (29) of Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Atar Singh, alias Krishna Kushwaha, (34) of Datia (MP), and Saktar Ansari (31) and Rahmat Ansari (28), both of Jharkhand.

Earlier, Sector 20 resident Mansoor Ali alleged his wife was to visit New York from November 17 for a month. They started looking for an apartment and found a website by the name of Zillow Property. They deposited Rs 1.33 lakh in different transactions in the name of registration, document verification, police clearance etc. There was, however, no apartment at the address given to them in the US.

During the course of investigation, Sunny was arrested from Ghaziabad. He disclosed that he traded in crypto currency. Two more accused Tarun and Atar Singh were arrested from Raipur.

The latter disclosed that they were in contact with a US national through WhatsApp. They purchased US dollars and sent the same to him and kept 10 per cent for every transaction.

Atar Singh is the kingpin of the scam. He and Tarun managed the bank accounts in which money scammed from residents was kept and circulated via crypto currency.

In another case, a Chandigarh woman reported that she searched the customer care contact number of Simple Pay app on Google for seeking refund. After dialing the number, she was told to download a remote desktop app called Any Desk app. She was provided with a link through which the suspects got access to her mobile phone and account details. Thereafter, transactions worth Rs 1.25 lakh were done.

Rahmat and Saktar were arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody. The police recovered three mobile phones and one bank account kit from their possession.

