5 years on, Dhanas man walks free in fatal mishap case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Puneet Mohinia, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandigarh, acquitted a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, in an accident case after the prosecution failed to prove charges that the accused was driving the vehicle rashly and in a negligent manner.

The police had booked Choudhary Paswan on a complaint of one Gagandeep Singh, who worked at a government school in Sector 49.

He, along with his cousin Amritpal Singh, was going towards Mohali from Sector 49 on their respective motorcycles on December 12, 2018, when near the Government School in Sector 50 a mini truck, allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the motorcycle Amritpal was riding. Amirtpal was taken to the GMCH-32 where he died.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against the accused and he was arrested. He was later released on bail.

Finding a prima-facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 279 and 304-A to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Jagtar Kureel and Raman Sihag, the counsel for the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated. They argued that there were major discrepancies in the testimonies of prosecution witnesses, raising a doubt on the prosecution story.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued that there was no such discrepancy.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him. The court observed that a perusal of the site plan revealed that the accused was taking a turn towards his right when the collision took place. Mechanical report of the vehicle driven by the accused revealed that it was damaged from the left side front bumper and left side door.

The court observed that it was a well-settled law that the prosecution had to prove its case beyond the shadow of reasonable doubts. But in the present case, it failed to prove the factum of rash and negligent driving by the accused.