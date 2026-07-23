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Home / Chandigarh / 5 years on, man gets life term for murder

5 years on, man gets life term for murder

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A local court on Wednesday sentenced a resident of Parol to life imprisonment in a five-year-old murder case.

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The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Jagir Singh, alias Ghola. Two other accused named in the FIR — Satnam Singh, alias Sunny, and Deshraj, alias Desa — were acquitted.

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Sucha Singh, a goat rearer and resident of Choti Badi Naggal, was murdered by having his throat slit. The court also ordered that compensation be given to the deceased's wife, Sunita Devi, through the District Legal Services Authority.

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The accused was convicted on July 17 while the sentence was pronounced on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Jagir Singh owed Sucha Singh Rs 40,000 for the goats he had purchased from the victim. Sucha Singh went missing on June 12, 2021, while grazing goats. After the incident, the deceased's pet dog, Rocky, used to lead the bereaved family members to a spot and stand there.

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On suspicion, the police dug up the spot and recovered a headless body. After naming Jagir Singh Ghola and others in the FIR, the police recovered the head from another location.

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