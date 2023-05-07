5 youths held for assault, robbery

Mohali, May 6
Five youths have been arrested for assaulting a Kharar resident, snatching his licensed weapon and damaging his car on the night of April 24.
The complainant in the case is Bhupinder Singh, alias Patwari, of Kharar. The suspects were identified as Sirsa native Sahil Beri, Ashutosh Kumar of Palwal, Kapil Attri of Faridabad, Delhi native Ajay Kumar and Arya Basant of Chamba. Their two accomplices are at large.
