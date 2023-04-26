5 yrs on run for abducting minor, PO in Chandigarh police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A 27-year-old man accused of kidnapping a minor girl, who had been on the run for the past five years and declared a proclaimed offender (PO), has been arrested by the UT police.

Accused Mithun Kumar was nabbed from Karnal by a team led by ASI Ashok Mallik of the PO Cell.

The accused was familiar with the victim and her family, and used to occasionally drop her off at school on his motorcycle. In 2018, he kidnapped the 16-year-old victim and left the city and a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The accused took the victim to his native village in Durgapur, Bihar, and later moved with her to Kolkata, where they stayed for two years.

The victim had informed her family they had got married. The police raided their location in Kolkata, but by then he had moved to Karnal (Haryana), where he started working in a pharmaceutical firm.

The police said the accused was declared a PO by the local court in September, 2022. The police finally nabbed the accused today. The accused reportedly has a child with the victim.