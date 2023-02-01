50 constables inducted to ITBP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The passing out parade and oath ceremony of the 477th general duty batch of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was held at the Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu near here, with as many 50 constables appointed on compassionate grounds being inducted into the ranks of the force.

The parade was reviewed by Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan. Addressing the constables, he exhorted them to strive for excellence in all fields, maintain high professional standards and uphold the ethos of the force.

The parade was commanded by Constable Lalit Mohan Bisht from the 29th Battalion.

Constable Kavendra from the 41st Battalion was adjudged the best recruit during the 44-week training course that included drill, tactics, weapon handling, map reading, field craft, shooting and physical fitness.

On the occasion, 18 officers and 12 subordinate officers were awarded the Inspector General’s Commendation Roll for their performance in the course of discharging their duties.

Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, BTC, and Ashwini Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, National Institute for Training in Search, Rescue and Disaster Response, were also present on the occasion.