DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 50 leading firms, individuals honoured for excellence

50 leading firms, individuals honoured for excellence

The Tribune Achievers Awards 2025

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:27 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated by Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune, and Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune Publications, at Hotel Taj in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

As many as 50 distinguished enterprises, leaders, institutions, and innovators from the northern region were honoured at the prestigious Tribune Achievers Awards 2025 held at Hotel Taj here today. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest on the occasion.

Advertisement

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Justice SS Sodhi (retd), member of The Tribune Trust, honour achievers.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Justice SS Sodhi (retd), member of The Tribune Trust, honour achievers.

Advertisement

The achievers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand have been recognised for their contribution in varied fields, including healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing, community service and innovation.

Advertisement

The awards focused on leadership, sustainability, digital transformation, customer-centric practices, social responsibility, and entrepreneurial impact.

Artistes regale audience at the awards ceremony at Hotel Taj in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTOs: RAVI KUMAR
Artistes regale audience at the awards ceremony at Hotel Taj in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTOs: RAVI KUMAR

The awards were covering the full spectrum of regional enterprise. Among the first set of awardees were, Mankind Pharma/HealthOK, recognised as a leading healthcare brand; Affil Furniture, Baltana-Zirakpur, acknowledged for transforming tricity’s office furniture industry; AlBasir Group of Industries, honoured for ultimate Kashmiri art; Alchemist Group of Hospitals, celebrated as trusted hospital of the region and the Amar Nath Aggarwal (ANA) Group, recognised for excellence in infrastructure development, real estate and hospitality. The evening also offered a vibrant taste of Haryana’s rich cultural heritage, with performances that captivated the audience. Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Singh Guddu set the stage alive with his powerful rendition of his celebrated hit “Bam Lehri”, drawing enthusiastic applause from the packed auditorium. Adding to the festive spirit, YouTube sensation Vidhi Deshwal delivered a soulful performance of her popular folk composition, showcasing the depth, warmth and historical pride of Haryanvi music. Their spirited presentations of traditional song and dance left the attendees thoroughly enthralled, celebrating the region’s living traditions alongside the achievers being honoured.

Advertisement

Also honoured were AARV Developers; CT University; Amartex Industries Ltd; Atma Ram Jewellers; Bansal Eye and Retina Centre; the MITS Group; Satluj Group of Schools; Evaa IVF & Gynaecology Centre, Chandigarh; Ch Mahipal Singh Bhagwangarh; City Hospital, Barnala; Kapsons International Pvt Ltd; Devdarshan Dhoop, Agarbatti & Hawan Samagri (celebrated for excellence in fragrance); Dr Rupesh Singh (social activist); Drishti Eye Hospital (awarded as trusted eye hospital in tricity); Eduland Immigration Pvt Ltd; EFPIA Medicine Pvt Ltd; Epique Real Ventures; Capital Super Speciality Hospital, Yamunanagar; IEE Elevators Pvt Ltd; and Janta Piles Clinic.

A celebration of excellence and regional leadership

Speaking at the event, oganisers emphasised that the Achievers Awards aim to highlight enterprises and individuals whose work strengthens the region’s economy, inspires leadership, and promotes innovation. Awardees represented categories ranging from healthcare excellence, trusted brands, luxury retail, fragrance manufacturing, real estate innovation, and industrial leadership to social service and global mobility consultancy. The evening concluded with a collective appreciation of businesses and leaders who continue to shape Northern India’s development trajectory.

The Tribune Achievers Awards reaffirmed the newspaper’s commitment to spotlighting outstanding contributions that drive growth, integrity, and community impact.

Individual/Organisation Name Award Category 
1. Rajni Group Trusted Name in Real Estate Development in the Region
2. MITS Group Promising Entrepreneur
3. Manisha Foam Industries Excellence in Orthopaedic Mattress
4. Devdarshan Dhoop, Agarbatti, Excellence in Fragrance
Hawan Samagri & Allied Products
5. Drishti Eye Hospital Trusted Eye Hospital in Tricity
6. Kapsons International Pvt. Ltd. Fashion Retail Excellence Award
7. IEE Elevators Pvt. Ltd. Lifts and Elevators Manufacturer Excellence Award
8. ALBASIR Group of Industries Ultimate Kashmiri Arts
9. KBD Group Iconic Real Estate Brand
10. KBD Smart City Mohali Promising Developer in Tricity
11. MM Fashion Mall Leading Value for Money Ethnic Store in Tricity
12. Bansal Eye and Retina Centre Leading Eye Hospital of Tricity
13. CT University Excellence and Leadership in Higher Education
14. EVAA IVF & Gynaecology Center Chandigarh Excellence in IVF Treatment & Outstanding
Contribution in the Healthcare Sector
15. Pureway Wholesale Leading E Commerce Brand of the Region
16. Shri PCS Edibles Pvt. Ltd. Trusted Brand in Edible Oils
17. Epique Real Ventures Excellence in NRI Real Estate investment Consulting
18. M PRO Developers Pvt. Ltd. Trusted Asset Management Company Residential & Commercial
19. Novalab Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Leading Pharmaceutical PCD Company
20. Shivalik Institute of Paramedical Technology Paramedical Education Excellence
21. CAANWINGS Immigration Australia Immigration Excellence Award
22. Janta Piles Clinic Trusted Proctologist in the Region
23. Paras Health Panchkula Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery
24. KAPS Diagnoscan Centres Leading Diagnostic Centre in Panchkula
25. Satlej Enterprises North India’s Leading LG Dealer
26. SM Company Leading Trusting Chemist Shop in Tricity
27. EFPIA Medicine Pvt. Ltd. Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Region
28. Capital Super Speciality Hospital, Yamunanagar Excellence in Oncology in Haryana
29. Mercedes-Benz Berkeley Motors Pvt. Ltd., Karnal Excellence in Automobile Industry
30. Eduland Immigration Pvt. Ltd. Study Visa Excellence Award
31. Atma Ram Jewellers Trusted & Ethical Jewellery Brand
32. Jindal Real Estate Developer, Ambala Leading in Real Estate Company in Ambala
33. Ch. Mahipal Singh Bhagwangarh Eminent Agriculturalist and Social Activist in Jagadhari Area
34. New Puja Metal Industries, Jagadhari Leading Industrialist and Social Activist in Jagadhari
35. Mohanlal Garg, Social Activist, Narwana, Haryana Prominent Social Activist in Narwana, Haryana
36. Northern India Rotor Spinners Association(NIRSA) Excellence in Textile Recycling and Circular Yarn Innovation
37. Satluj Group of Schools Iconic Leader in K-12 Education Excellence
38. Dr Rupesh Singh Social Activist and Corporate Affairs Professional
39. Navjivan Group Personalised Ayurvedic Care and Socio-Economic Advancement
40. Ashutosh Verma Leading Builder and Social Activist
41. Amar Nath Aggarwal(ANA) Group Excellence in Infrastructure Development, Real Estate & Hospitality
42. AFFIL Furniture, Baltana, Zirakpur Pioneer in Transforming Tricity’s Office Furniture Industry
43. Punch Auto, Panchkula Leading Auto Parts and Tractor Parts Manufacturer in North India
44. Alchemist Group of Hospitals Trusted Hospital of the Region
45. Amartex Industries Ltd. Retail Excellence
46. City Hospital, Barnala Leading Hospital in Barnala
47. Mankind Pharma / HealthOK Health Partner
48. Laxmi Property Consultants, Baddi Leading Property Consultant of Baddi Area
49. AARV Developers Emerging Builder of the Region
50. Aggarwal Hospital, Yamunanagar Leading Hospital of the Region

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts