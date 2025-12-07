50 leading firms, individuals honoured for excellence

As many as 50 distinguished enterprises, leaders, institutions, and innovators from the northern region were honoured at the prestigious Tribune Achievers Awards 2025 held at Hotel Taj here today. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest on the occasion.

The achievers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand have been recognised for their contribution in varied fields, including healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing, community service and innovation.

The awards focused on leadership, sustainability, digital transformation, customer-centric practices, social responsibility, and entrepreneurial impact.

The awards were covering the full spectrum of regional enterprise. Among the first set of awardees were, Mankind Pharma/HealthOK, recognised as a leading healthcare brand; Affil Furniture, Baltana-Zirakpur, acknowledged for transforming tricity’s office furniture industry; AlBasir Group of Industries, honoured for ultimate Kashmiri art; Alchemist Group of Hospitals, celebrated as trusted hospital of the region and the Amar Nath Aggarwal (ANA) Group, recognised for excellence in infrastructure development, real estate and hospitality. The evening also offered a vibrant taste of Haryana’s rich cultural heritage, with performances that captivated the audience. Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Singh Guddu set the stage alive with his powerful rendition of his celebrated hit “Bam Lehri”, drawing enthusiastic applause from the packed auditorium. Adding to the festive spirit, YouTube sensation Vidhi Deshwal delivered a soulful performance of her popular folk composition, showcasing the depth, warmth and historical pride of Haryanvi music. Their spirited presentations of traditional song and dance left the attendees thoroughly enthralled, celebrating the region’s living traditions alongside the achievers being honoured.

Also honoured were AARV Developers; CT University; Amartex Industries Ltd; Atma Ram Jewellers; Bansal Eye and Retina Centre; the MITS Group; Satluj Group of Schools; Evaa IVF & Gynaecology Centre, Chandigarh; Ch Mahipal Singh Bhagwangarh; City Hospital, Barnala; Kapsons International Pvt Ltd; Devdarshan Dhoop, Agarbatti & Hawan Samagri (celebrated for excellence in fragrance); Dr Rupesh Singh (social activist); Drishti Eye Hospital (awarded as trusted eye hospital in tricity); Eduland Immigration Pvt Ltd; EFPIA Medicine Pvt Ltd; Epique Real Ventures; Capital Super Speciality Hospital, Yamunanagar; IEE Elevators Pvt Ltd; and Janta Piles Clinic.

A celebration of excellence and regional leadership

Speaking at the event, oganisers emphasised that the Achievers Awards aim to highlight enterprises and individuals whose work strengthens the region’s economy, inspires leadership, and promotes innovation. Awardees represented categories ranging from healthcare excellence, trusted brands, luxury retail, fragrance manufacturing, real estate innovation, and industrial leadership to social service and global mobility consultancy. The evening concluded with a collective appreciation of businesses and leaders who continue to shape Northern India’s development trajectory.

The Tribune Achievers Awards reaffirmed the newspaper’s commitment to spotlighting outstanding contributions that drive growth, integrity, and community impact.

Individual/Organisation Name Award Category

1. Rajni Group Trusted Name in Real Estate Development in the Region

2. MITS Group Promising Entrepreneur

3. Manisha Foam Industries Excellence in Orthopaedic Mattress

4. Devdarshan Dhoop, Agarbatti, Excellence in Fragrance

Hawan Samagri & Allied Products

5. Drishti Eye Hospital Trusted Eye Hospital in Tricity

6. Kapsons International Pvt. Ltd. Fashion Retail Excellence Award

7. IEE Elevators Pvt. Ltd. Lifts and Elevators Manufacturer Excellence Award

8. ALBASIR Group of Industries Ultimate Kashmiri Arts

9. KBD Group Iconic Real Estate Brand

10. KBD Smart City Mohali Promising Developer in Tricity

11. MM Fashion Mall Leading Value for Money Ethnic Store in Tricity

12. Bansal Eye and Retina Centre Leading Eye Hospital of Tricity

13. CT University Excellence and Leadership in Higher Education

14. EVAA IVF & Gynaecology Center Chandigarh Excellence in IVF Treatment & Outstanding

Contribution in the Healthcare Sector

15. Pureway Wholesale Leading E Commerce Brand of the Region

16. Shri PCS Edibles Pvt. Ltd. Trusted Brand in Edible Oils

17. Epique Real Ventures Excellence in NRI Real Estate investment Consulting

18. M PRO Developers Pvt. Ltd. Trusted Asset Management Company Residential & Commercial

19. Novalab Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Leading Pharmaceutical PCD Company

20. Shivalik Institute of Paramedical Technology Paramedical Education Excellence

21. CAANWINGS Immigration Australia Immigration Excellence Award

22. Janta Piles Clinic Trusted Proctologist in the Region

23. Paras Health Panchkula Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery

24. KAPS Diagnoscan Centres Leading Diagnostic Centre in Panchkula

25. Satlej Enterprises North India’s Leading LG Dealer

26. SM Company Leading Trusting Chemist Shop in Tricity

27. EFPIA Medicine Pvt. Ltd. Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Region

28. Capital Super Speciality Hospital, Yamunanagar Excellence in Oncology in Haryana

29. Mercedes-Benz Berkeley Motors Pvt. Ltd., Karnal Excellence in Automobile Industry

30. Eduland Immigration Pvt. Ltd. Study Visa Excellence Award

31. Atma Ram Jewellers Trusted & Ethical Jewellery Brand

32. Jindal Real Estate Developer, Ambala Leading in Real Estate Company in Ambala

33. Ch. Mahipal Singh Bhagwangarh Eminent Agriculturalist and Social Activist in Jagadhari Area

34. New Puja Metal Industries, Jagadhari Leading Industrialist and Social Activist in Jagadhari

35. Mohanlal Garg, Social Activist, Narwana, Haryana Prominent Social Activist in Narwana, Haryana

36. Northern India Rotor Spinners Association(NIRSA) Excellence in Textile Recycling and Circular Yarn Innovation

37. Satluj Group of Schools Iconic Leader in K-12 Education Excellence

38. Dr Rupesh Singh Social Activist and Corporate Affairs Professional

39. Navjivan Group Personalised Ayurvedic Care and Socio-Economic Advancement

40. Ashutosh Verma Leading Builder and Social Activist

41. Amar Nath Aggarwal(ANA) Group Excellence in Infrastructure Development, Real Estate & Hospitality

42. AFFIL Furniture, Baltana, Zirakpur Pioneer in Transforming Tricity’s Office Furniture Industry

43. Punch Auto, Panchkula Leading Auto Parts and Tractor Parts Manufacturer in North India

44. Alchemist Group of Hospitals Trusted Hospital of the Region

45. Amartex Industries Ltd. Retail Excellence

46. City Hospital, Barnala Leading Hospital in Barnala

47. Mankind Pharma / HealthOK Health Partner

48. Laxmi Property Consultants, Baddi Leading Property Consultant of Baddi Area

49. AARV Developers Emerging Builder of the Region

50. Aggarwal Hospital, Yamunanagar Leading Hospital of the Region