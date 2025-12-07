50 leading firms, individuals honoured for excellence

As many as 50 distinguished enterprises, leaders, institutions, and innovators from the northern region were honoured at the prestigious Tribune Achievers Awards 2025 held at Hotel Taj here today. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest on the occasion.
The achievers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand have been recognised for their contribution in varied fields, including healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing, community service and innovation.
The awards focused on leadership, sustainability, digital transformation, customer-centric practices, social responsibility, and entrepreneurial impact.
The awards were covering the full spectrum of regional enterprise. Among the first set of awardees were, Mankind Pharma/HealthOK, recognised as a leading healthcare brand; Affil Furniture, Baltana-Zirakpur, acknowledged for transforming tricity’s office furniture industry; AlBasir Group of Industries, honoured for ultimate Kashmiri art; Alchemist Group of Hospitals, celebrated as trusted hospital of the region and the Amar Nath Aggarwal (ANA) Group, recognised for excellence in infrastructure development, real estate and hospitality. The evening also offered a vibrant taste of Haryana’s rich cultural heritage, with performances that captivated the audience. Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Singh Guddu set the stage alive with his powerful rendition of his celebrated hit “Bam Lehri”, drawing enthusiastic applause from the packed auditorium. Adding to the festive spirit, YouTube sensation Vidhi Deshwal delivered a soulful performance of her popular folk composition, showcasing the depth, warmth and historical pride of Haryanvi music. Their spirited presentations of traditional song and dance left the attendees thoroughly enthralled, celebrating the region’s living traditions alongside the achievers being honoured.
Also honoured were AARV Developers; CT University; Amartex Industries Ltd; Atma Ram Jewellers; Bansal Eye and Retina Centre; the MITS Group; Satluj Group of Schools; Evaa IVF & Gynaecology Centre, Chandigarh; Ch Mahipal Singh Bhagwangarh; City Hospital, Barnala; Kapsons International Pvt Ltd; Devdarshan Dhoop, Agarbatti & Hawan Samagri (celebrated for excellence in fragrance); Dr Rupesh Singh (social activist); Drishti Eye Hospital (awarded as trusted eye hospital in tricity); Eduland Immigration Pvt Ltd; EFPIA Medicine Pvt Ltd; Epique Real Ventures; Capital Super Speciality Hospital, Yamunanagar; IEE Elevators Pvt Ltd; and Janta Piles Clinic.
A celebration of excellence and regional leadership
Speaking at the event, oganisers emphasised that the Achievers Awards aim to highlight enterprises and individuals whose work strengthens the region’s economy, inspires leadership, and promotes innovation. Awardees represented categories ranging from healthcare excellence, trusted brands, luxury retail, fragrance manufacturing, real estate innovation, and industrial leadership to social service and global mobility consultancy. The evening concluded with a collective appreciation of businesses and leaders who continue to shape Northern India’s development trajectory.
The Tribune Achievers Awards reaffirmed the newspaper’s commitment to spotlighting outstanding contributions that drive growth, integrity, and community impact.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now