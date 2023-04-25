50 pupils from Punjab join as AFPI cadets

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 24

Fifty students joined the 13th course at the Punjab Government-run Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) here.

The government had set up the institute to train selected young men from the state for joining the National Defence Academy (NDA) or equivalent defence academies.

A total of 3,933 boys from across Punjab had registered for the entrance examination for the course conducted by C-DAC on January 22. The entrance process consisted of a written examination, a two-stage interview and a detailed medical examination. On the basis of merit, the top 50 boys have been selected for the course.

The boys will undergo training for NDA as also for the CBSE Class XI and XII for two years. They will be groomed to become armed force officers and worthwhile representatives of Punjab in the forces.

Maj Gen Ajay H Chauhan, Director General, Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI, welcomed the new cadets and wished them the very best for the gruelling training schedule ahead.