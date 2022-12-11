50 suspected to be down with diarrhoea in Gazipur society

Zirakpur, December 10
More than 50 residents of Platinum Homes Society in Gazipur are suffering from upset stomach, loose motion and suspected diarrhoea.
According to information, contaminated water supply in the society for the past few days was the main reason for their suffering. Several persons of the society have complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and other diseases. Most of the society residents are taking medicine from various private and government hospitals.
Platinum Homes Welfare Society president Onkar Saini and others said the builder had not handed over the society to the municipal council yet. Due to this, he was looking after the civic issues of the society. He said for the past few days, contaminated water was being supplied to the society, due to which people were continuously falling ill.
On getting information, the Health Department organised a camp here, during which 39 patients came forward. There were more than 50 patients in the society, residents said.
Health officials have advised people to boil water before drinking. During an investigation by the council, it came to light that water was leaking from two places contaminating the water.
The department inspected 200 houses during which 39 patients were found suffering from dysentery. More sick people have been called for examination to the Dhakoli hospital.
Council executive officer Ravneet Singh said water would be supplied to the society by tankers and instructions had issued to stop the leakages.
