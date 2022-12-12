50 visit grievance camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

On the second day of a grievance redress camp of the Estate Office, a total of 50 applicants visited the venue at Community Centre, Sector 38-C.

As many as 118 applicants in total had visited the two-day camp, of whom 99 submitted their applications. Nineteen applicants made enquiries only. Their applications will be examined as per rules and decisions conveyed to them within one month.