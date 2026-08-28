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Home / Chandigarh / 500-gram urinary bladder stone removed by docs at GMSH-16

500-gram urinary bladder stone removed by docs at GMSH-16

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Stones of this magnitude are extremely uncommon and require specialised urological expertise.
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A rare and challenging case of a giant urinary bladder calculus (stone), measuring approximately 11×8 cm and weighing around 500 grams has been successfully managed at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

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A urinary bladder stone weighing more than 100 grams or measuring more than 4 cm is generally described as a giant bladder calculus. Stones of this magnitude are extremely uncommon and require specialised urological expertise.

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The 45-year-old male patient’s symptoms including pain, dysuria and recurrent urinary tract infections, which had affected his quality of life. After appropriate preoperative planning, the giant calculus was successfully removed by the surgical team at GMSH-16.

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The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Sarabjit Singh, Dr Gagan and Dr Banmeet.

The successful management of such a large calculus reflects the availability of advanced urological expertise, surgical facilities and multidisciplinary support at GMSH-16.

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