Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Chandigarh, June 3

Panjab University (PU) Senate has rejected the Syndicate’s approval to fee hike proposals for various courses and given its nod to an increase of Rs 500 (annually) only for traditional courses instead, at its meeting held today.

Last week, the Syndicate had approved a fee hike of 15 per cent for selected departments and a 7.5 per cent increase for self-financed courses for the academic session 2023-2024. The approval also included a hike of Rs 500 (annual) for traditional courses for admissions during 2023-24, with an increase by 5 per cent annually to be rounded off to the next hundred thereafter.

The Syndicate House had also approved an annual development fee of Rs 500 besides a 5 per cent fee hike for the existing students seeking admission to second and subsequent years. For partially self-financed courses, an enhancement of 7.5 per cent (subject to a ceiling of Rs 7,500 per annum) had been approved. Thereafter, the fee was to be hiked by 5 per cent per annum, to be rounded off to the next hundred (less than Rs 7,500 per annum). Also, a 5 per cent fee hike had been approved for students already studying in these courses.

For courses of University of Business School (UBS), University of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) and Department of Laws, the House had decided to hike the fee by 15 per cent, with 5 per cent increase per annum, rounded off to the next hundred. Besides, a total of Rs 10,000 per student was approved (from students inducted in 2023-24) as lab/infrastructure development fee.

A committee, constituted by the Vice-Chancellor to discuss fee structure in the teaching departments/regional centres/constituent colleges, had recommended all these proposals.

However, rejecting the Syndicate’s approval to these proposals, the Senate today unanimously decided to increase only Rs 500 for traditional courses. “The decision has been taken keeping in mind the students’ interests. It has been decided to go ahead with the minimum hike for traditional courses,” said a member of the Senate. — TNS

Haryana’s offer opposed

Several senators have objected to Haryana’s offer of funding the PU. However, the matter was not discussed as it was not listed in agenda. Recently, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had sought the restoration of the state’s share in PU and affiliation for state colleges. Khattar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will again meet at the Punjab Raj Bhasan on June 5.