500 kg of banned plastic bags seized from Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 5

Nearly 500 kg of prohibited plastic carry bags were seized during a raid at a factory here.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said regular inspections were being carried out by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and civic bodies for enforcing the ban on single-use plastic items.

Gursharan Dass Garg, environmental engineer, PPCB, Mohali, said a team of the board visited the factory in Phase 9, Industrial Area, and found recycled plastic carry bags in huge quantity on in its premises. Officials of the Mohali Municipal Corporation were then called for confiscation of the carry bags and issuing challan.

Garg said the manufacturing, storage, recycling, distribution and use of plastic carry bags was banned in the state since April 1, 2016.