500 saplings planted by judicial officers in Mohali

As part of widespread efforts to promote environmental sustainability, tree plantation drives were undertaken across the region by judicial officers, banking institutions and social organisations.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge Mr Atul Kasana, judicial officers and court staff planted 500 saplings at the District Court Complex in Mohali, and at the sub-divisional courts in Kharar and Derabassi. The initiative is part of the ongoing “Mission – One Judge One Tree” campaign.

Speaking at the occasion, District and Sessions Judge Arun Gupta highlighted the urgent need to address environmental degradation. “Planting saplings is the only way to protect the environment from rising pollution. Trees also help conserve water resources, which are rapidly depleting. The indiscriminate felling of trees has led to rising global temperatures, causing hardships for both humans and animals,” he said.

Advertisement

He stressed the collective responsibility of society in tackling climate change. “Everyone must plant and care for at least one tree. By becoming guardians of trees, we can secure the environment for future generations,” he added. He also administered an oath to the gathering, encouraging every individual to take environmental responsibility seriously.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, in collaboration with the Eco Plantation Association, Mohali, launched a tree plantation drive under the campaign ‘Ek Peth Maa Ke Naam’. The initiative aligns with the upcoming International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025.

Advertisement

Saplings were planted along the roadside near the newly developed Purab Apartment Chowk in Sector 78, Mohali. The chairman and managing director of the bank personally participated, planting saplings alongside representatives of the Eco Plantation Association.

Rotary Club launches drive

In a similar effort, the Rotary Club at Fatehgarh Sahib initiated its own plantation campaign at Civil Hospitals in collaboration with the Hariyawal Punjab team. Club president Rajesh Thor underscored the importance of increasing green cover to purify the environment, while former president Rajbir Singh Grewal also addressed the gathering, encouraging public participation in such green drives.