500 women’s complaints resolved at police camp

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 6

District police, led by SSP Ravjot Grewal, today organised a grievance redressal camp for women ahead of International Women’s Day. More than 500 complaints were resolved on the spot.

The police had set up 10 benches under the supervision of senior officers. Complicated issues were resolved with the intervention of the SSP, who was heading the main bench.

Addressing the media, the SSP said during their meetings, it was noticed that various complaints belonging to women were pending with the women cell and various police stations. She said in view of the coming International Women Day, police officials decided to organise a camp, especially for women to resolve their complaints on the spot.

She said it was a noble way to strengthen police-public relations and to instil confidence in common people that the police were at their beck and call and would leave no stone upturned to provide them justice.