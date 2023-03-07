500 women’s complaints resolved at police camp

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 6
District police, led by SSP Ravjot Grewal, today organised a grievance redressal camp for women ahead of International Women’s Day. More than 500 complaints were resolved on the spot.
The police had set up 10 benches under the supervision of senior officers. Complicated issues were resolved with the intervention of the SSP, who was heading the main bench.
Addressing the media, the SSP said during their meetings, it was noticed that various complaints belonging to women were pending with the women cell and various police stations. She said in view of the coming International Women Day, police officials decided to organise a camp, especially for women to resolve their complaints on the spot.
She said it was a noble way to strengthen police-public relations and to instil confidence in common people that the police were at their beck and call and would leave no stone upturned to provide them justice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night