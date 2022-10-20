Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

The UT police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing information on four absconding directors and officials of GBP Group (Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd), accused of duping investors of around Rs 40 crore.

The police have registered 19 cases of cheating against builders Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta, who are at large. Officials said anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the accused would be rewarded.

The police said the accused made people invest money in their residential and commercial projects, but failed to deliver them property or return their money. In the past, the police have offered rewards in a bid to nab economic offenders. The police had offered Rs 25,000 reward for information on Prem Lal Midha, director, M/s UT Construction Private Ltd, Sector 34, facing three cases of duping people of Rs 4 crore on pretext of investing in residential and commercial projects.

Further, the police had put a reward of Rs 50,000 on Kricpy Khera, director, M/s High Commission Facilitation Services & Immigration Pvt Ltd, wanted by the Economic Offences Wing for duping people of Rs 8 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. Also, the police had offered Rs 25,000 reward for information on proclaimed offender Ajay Garg of Patiala, accused of duping complainant of Rs 8 crore on the pretext of providing milk powder.