DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 51 trains inspected in Chandigarh region; water bottles, ice-creams, flavoured milk seized

51 trains inspected in Chandigarh region; water bottles, ice-creams, flavoured milk seized

The IRCTC Regional Office, Chandigarh, inspected trains at Ambala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Katra and Jammu

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has intensified inspection drives across various regions, including the Chandigarh region, to check compliance with prescribed catering standards and curb the sale of unauthorised food and beverage items on trains and at static catering units.

Advertisement

According to officials, as part of the latest inspection drive, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been constituted to conduct inspections in coordination with the Commercial Department of the Railways across trains and railway stations. The teams are particularly focusing on the sale and stocking of unapproved Packaged Drinking Water (PDW), food and beverage products and other items that do not conform to prescribed standards.

Advertisement

In the latest drive in the past week, the IRCTC Regional Office, Chandigarh, inspected 51 trains at Ambala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Katra and Jammu, seizing 3,108 bottles of unapproved packaged drinking water.

Advertisement

The QRTs have also been carrying out surprise inspections of catering units across the Chandigarh Regional Office’s jurisdiction. The teams are headed by the Chief Regional Manager (CRM) and Joint General Manager (JGM), IRCTC, Chandigarh.

During two surprise inspections on August 10, the QRT headed by the CRM, Chandigarh, seized 13 cartons of unauthorised products, including ice-cream and flavoured milk, at Ambala. The inspections also checked compliance with licensing and authorisation conditions, as well as prescribed hygiene and food-safety norms.

Advertisement

A similar inspection at Saharanpur Railway Station resulted in the seizure of unauthorised ice-creams, beverages and packaged drinking water.

The enforcement drive has also been extended to other regions. In the Lucknow region, the Commercial Department conducted an extensive inspection drive at railway stations between July 28 and August 8. During the drive, 117 trains were inspected and 5,241 bottles of packaged drinking water bearing unapproved brands were seized.

Meanwhile, during a surprise inspection of Train Side Vending (TSV) operations of Train Nos. 19223 and 19031 at Sabarmati BG Railway Station, the IRCTC team detected the loading of unauthorised packaged drinking water and buttermilk onto the trains. The items were seized for further necessary action.

Similarly, QRT teams in the Howrah and Guwahati divisions seized and disposed of unauthorised food and beverage items at several locations, including Kamakhya, Agartala, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh.

The intensified inspections underline IRCTC’s efforts to ensure that only authorised and compliant food and beverage products are sold to railway passengers and that catering units adhere strictly to licensing, hygiene and food-safety requirements.

Notably, on Sunday, in the wake of observations made in the CAG report on drinking water quality, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with senior officials, conducted a review of drinking water arrangements across the railway network. He also ordered immediate corrective measures to ensure the availability of safe and clean drinking water for passengers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts