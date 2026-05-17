512 file papers for 80 wards in Fatehgarh Sahib district

The nomination process for elections to three municipal councils and one nagar panchayat in Fatehgarh Sahib district concluded peacefully on Saturday.

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A total of 512 candidates filed papers for all 80 wards without any controversy or allegation from any political party, said Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind.

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Giving details, she said 208 candidates filed nominations for the Municipal Council elections in Mandi Gobindgarh, while 158 submitted papers from Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib. In Bassi Pathana, 89 candidates filed nominations, whereas 57 candidates submitted papers for Nagar Panchayat, Khamano.

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The DC said scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on May 18, while candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on May 19. Polling for the civic body elections will be held on May 26 from 8 am to 5 pm, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 29.

Kuljit Singh Nagra, former MLA Fatehgarh Sahib, led Congress candidates to file nomination in Fatehgarh Sahib, former minister Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha led Congress candidates in Amloh and Mandi Gobindgarh, while AAP MLAs led party candidates file papers.